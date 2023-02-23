A new era will begin at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team has hired Dave Canales as its new offensive coordinator, but he has made an intriguing revelation about his career that has the fans really worried.

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales reveals an intriguing aspect of his coaching career

Dave Canales will be in charge of the Buccaneers offense in 2023. He worked with the Seattle Seahawks for over a decade, but never as an offensive coordinator.

This will be the first time Canales works as offensive coordinator in the NFL. His last experience in this job was in 2004 when he did it for Carson High School for a season, so he has never called plays in the college or professional ranks, which he'll now do with the Bucs.

"I called plays way, way back," Canales said Wednesday. "I was a head JV coach in 2004-05. That was really fun. I didn't answer to anybody, so we did all kinds of fun stuff. I didn't have a head coach knocking on my door saying, 'Hey, I don't think that's something we are going to do.' Anyway, that's way back then.

"I'll touch on that because that was a concern that came up in both interviews with Baltimore and with Todd (Bowles) and (Buccaneers general manager) Jason (Licht). I really respect the play-calling position. I respect how hard it is."