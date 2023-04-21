The Arizona Cardinals will use new uniforms for the 2023 NFL season. Some fans liked it, and other not so much, so here are their reactions to the jerseys of the NFC West squad.

NFL News: Cardinals fans react to the team's new uniforms for the 2023 season

The Arizona Cardinals will have a fresh start in the 2023 NFL season. The NFC West squad has released its new uniforms, leading to the fans' reactions on social media.

Recently, the Cardinals announced a change would come for their uniforms. There were no leaks about them, but of course they would still use their primary colors: red, white and black.

Arizona Cardinals unveil their new uniforms for 2023 and fans react to them

The Cardinals used a minimalist style for their new uniforms. This change comes after 18 years with the same jerseys as the team's front office wanted a fresh start in the 2023 campaign.

On social media, fans reacted to the news. Some followers liked the new uniforms, while others think there were better ideas for them. What are your thoughts on these new jerseys?