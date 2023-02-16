Jonathan Gannon just arrived to the Arizona Cardinals as their head coach for the 2023 NFL season and he's already praising the team's roster, especially by surrendering to Kyler Murray's talent.

The Arizona Cardinals have a new head coach and it seems like he's the perfect match for them. Jonathan Gannon recently signed with the NFC West squad and he loves the roster they have, starting with Kyler Murray, their starting quarterback.

The 2022 NFL season was not the best for the Cardinals. Even though they had a remarkable roster, they were unable to perform correctly and they ended at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-13 record.

Once their campaign ended, the front office took the decision to move on from Kliff Kingsbury as head coach and hired Jonathan Gannon, who arrived with lots of kind words towards Kyler Murray.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon praises Kyler Murray's talent

Kliff Kingsbury didn't live up to the expectations with the Cardinals. After a disappointing 2022 season, Arizona decided to cut him and hire Jonathan Gannon, who had a remarkable campaign as Eagles' offensive coordinator.

Gannon, who worked with Jalen Hurts as starter at Philadelphia, is going to have another young quarterback at Arizona: Kyler Murray. Although he has not been at a high level, the head coach thinks he has an 'elite' player to work with.

"Obviously played against Kyler this year, and it was a unique game plan to put together because of his skillset. I use the term 'he's a problem' to defend because of what he can do," Gannon said. "He's a legit problem for defenses. He has a very unique skillset. That's what I'm looking forward to working with him and showing him, 'Hey, this is how defenses are going to try to stop you, and here's what you need to be ready for.' These are the things that we're going to do with him that's gonna help him move all the way up and down the field and score a bunch of points, and be explosive and protect the football.

"The quarterback is the closest thing you have on the field to a coach. Between, (Eagles coach) Nick (Sirianni), Shane and (Eagles quarterbacks coach) Brian Johnson, Jalen understood that," Gannon said. "I think they did a really good job with him of making Jalen understand the why and how to play fast and efficient and problem-solving on his feet. We didn't script a lot of practices, guys. Like, everyone has carded periods and scripted things where people know what's coming -- our head coach did not do that and it was because of the quarterback."