But according to CeeDee Lamb, there's an obvious reason why they failed to succeed. The wide receiver has now revealed tha main issue with Dak Prescott and the team that sends a strong message to their front office.

CeeDee Lamb thinks Cowboys are not giving Dak Prescott what he needs to succeed

The Dallas Cowboys fell short from their main objective this year: the Super Bowl LVII. CeeDee Lamb analyzed their season and has revealed Dak Prescott's biggest issue: the lack of talent surrounding him.

After being eliminated by the 49ers, the wide receiver got real on the differences between both rosters and thinks that's the main problem Prescott has that's preventing him to succeed.

"You gotta surround (the quarterback)," Lamb said to Around the NFL podcast on Wednesday. "You go look at the Eagles, and they've got three receivers, a great tight end group, they run the ball well, the O-line is very phenomenal. You look at San Fran, they surrounded their quarterback and you get success ultimately. I mean we've got just as many weapons, but that extra player, all it takes is one. You can be so close to the Super Bowl and it can be a deciding factor."