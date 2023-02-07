Everything is set for the Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi trophy, but they don't expect the secret weapon Patrick Mahomes has prepared for them.

Patrick Mahomes is definitely one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL nowadays. He's a threat for each on of his rivals and now the Kansas City Chiefs player has prepared a secret weapon for the Super Bowl LVII that the Philadelphia Eagles don't expect at all.

The Chiefs are one win away from their third Vince Lombardi trophy. They made a great 2022 season, but they must conquer the last game in order to get all the job done correctly.

In the Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles, the best team of the NFC this year. They have a great defense, but Mahomes has something big prepared that will definitely surprise them a lot.

Patrick Mahomes' secret weapon to surprise the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs are once again fighting for the Super Bowl and it is mostly thanks to what Patrick Mahomes did during the entire season. The quarterback is one of the best nowadays and each game he proves it with amazing plays.

For that reason, Mahomes is a big threat for his rivals. The defenses don't know what to expect from the quarterback, who's ability to throw is remarkable and his passes show an amazing skill level from him.

Now, for the Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes has been practicing a new type of pass. Cameras spotted the quarterback throwing the football behind his back and multiple reports say he will attempt it against the Eagles.

It is unclear on which situation will he try it as it is a very risky pass, but that's what Mahomes likes. Is he going to be able to have a successful attempt or will the play fail against a very strong defense like the one the Eagles have?