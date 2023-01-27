Patrick Mahomes is one of the most attractive players to follow in the AFC Championship game, but his ankle injury may leave him without playing him and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has shared a challenging update on his health.

The AFC Championship game is near and one of the biggest doubts is if Patrick Mahomes will play it. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has shared a challenging update on his ankle injury to reveal if he will be available to face the Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL nowadays. He shows his skills each game, with incredible passes and unbelievable ways to aboid being sacked.

But those moves have also put him in risk. After getting injured for being sacked, the quarterback has talked about his chances of playing the AFC Championship game this Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes shares an update on his ankle injury

Pat Mahomes will face Joe Burrow, his biggest rival, in the AFC Championship game, or at least that's what the Chiefs player expects. It is uncertain if he could play due to his ankle injury, but he has an update for it.

"People will see where I'm at on Sunday," Mahomes said in a daring way. "I feel like I can still do a lot of things but we'll see as we get closer and closer to the game."

Of course this injury could give the Bengals an advantage, but if the player feels comfortable, he will definitely play. Mahomes must be completely healthy as he's going to face a tough defense as the Bengals.