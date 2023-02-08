The only thing Kansas City is thinking about right now is the upcoming Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia. But things could have been different for a Chiefs star had he stuck to baseball, according to a former MLB scout.

The most anticipated moment of the year is upon us. On Sunday, the 2022-23 NFL season comes to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Everyone is excited whenever the Vince Lombardi trophy is at stake, but this time there are many other reasons to look forward to this game. One of the biggest storylines heading into this game is the fact that Jason and Travis Kelce will be the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

While Jason is a veteran center who's been in Philly since 2011, Travis became one of the best offensive players in the league since being drafted by Kansas City in 2013. However, a former Braves scout believes the Chiefs TE could have done well in the MLB.

Former Braves scout says Travis Kelce could have been an MLB star

"He seemed like a big leaguer on a field of high school players," Reggie Sanders told TMZ Sports about Travis Kelce. "He looks almost the same size today as he was in high school."

Having worked for the Atlanta Braves between 2002 and 2007, Sanders remembers being impressed by the current Chiefs star during his scouting trips in Ohio. By then, Kelce played baseball for the Cleveland Heights High School.

Sanders added he was "certain" Kelce would make it to the Major League Baseball if he had stuck with the sport—he even compared Kelce with former AL MVP Josh Hamilton. Instead, Travis emulated his older brother and pursued a career in football. Needless to say, it hasn't gone badly for either of them.