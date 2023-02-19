Even though winning a Super Bowl could mean everything for a football player, a champion in the LVII edition with the Kansas City Chiefs preferred to walk in the New York Fashion Week rather than celebrate with the team during their victory parade.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed the Super Bowl victory parade to walk in NY Fashion Week

The Kansas City Chiefs had an amazing last drive to win the Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles. They got their second Vince Lombardi trophy in four years, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn't really excited for it.

The running back, who only played 10 games this year, preferred to walk in the New York Fashion Week rather than celebrate the Super Bowl LVII victory with the Chiefs fans.

"Man, it's always been a privilege to be able to see (Wadeem's) leather and follow him, but being here in person and being here to lay eyes on everything, it's gonna be something special," Edwards-Helaire said. "See you guys at the fashion show tonight. We're gonna take over."