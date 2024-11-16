Lions News: Za'Darius Smith makes bold revelation about his head coach Dan Campbell

Za'Darius Smith has been with the Detroit Lions for just a few days and is slowly adapting to the mindset of his head coach, Dan Campbell.

The Detroit Lions might be one of the most solid teams this season, and in Week 11, they will look to keep their dominant run going. The arrival of Za’Darius Smith, partly to fill in for the injured Aidan Hutchinson, has provided an extra boost for his teammates. The former Cleveland Browns player was particularly surprised by Dan Campbell‘s work ethic and approach.

Rather than letting the tough injury to Hutchinson bring them down, the Lions’ front office sealed the trade for Smith, coming over from the Browns. This move undoubtedly boosted the talent of a team that has been dominating the league.

What the pass rusher certainly didn’t expect was what he would encounter being coached by none other than Dan Campbell. In a recent interview, he hinted at how he feels after each practice with his new team.

“It’s all about the attitude, man. I saw it here today at practice,” said Smith. “When one guy had messed up on the play, it was like it was the end of the world. But that is what you want.”

Za’Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings and NFC looks on before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“You want to have that to where the young guys know that when they come on the field, ‘Hey, I can’t make a mistake.’ Throughout the nights and throughout the days, they can practice more. They can know exactly what their assignment is, so when they get out on the field, they know that coach, if you mess it up, coach is going to curse you out,” Smith finally concluded.

Smith reflects on his relationship with Hutchinson

Although Za’Darius Smith didn’t arrive in Detroit right after the serious injury to Hutchinson was known, it is well known that his signing by the Lions was specifically to fill the void left by one of the most important talents on Dan Campbell’s roster.

The defensive end, with a past in both the Browns and Minnesota Vikings, emphasized the strong relationship between the two players, despite not being active together on the field at the same time: “He likes to play cards. He is a card guy,” said Smith.

“All is love, man. Teaching him a couple of things with the camaraderie of the team. Some things to do. I know I have been a guy that when I had the (captain) patch on, I invite guys to my house on Thursday night, for Thursday Night Football. Just sprinkling a little bit of that stuff on him like, ‘Bro, this is you bro. This is your defense.’ You have to be doing that kind of stuff. Obviously, he is still young. He is going to grow as a player. Hopefully, I can be that light on him to help him grow as a player,” he concluded.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

Detroit Lions upcoming matches

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 17th

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th