The Washington Commanders didn't have a great 2022 NFL season, but not the worse. They are now working on their 2023 campaign and have made an unexpected decision about Carson Wentz's future.

Commanders make a decision about Carson Wentz for the 2023 season

For those reasons, the Commanders have decided to release Carson Wentz. He will become a free agent and could look for a landing spot for the 2023 campaign, but his health could make the teams not push for him.