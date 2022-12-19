It seems like a matter of time to see Odell Beckham Jr. dressed as a Dallas Cowboy. The team is confident he's the missing piece they needed to fight for the Super Bowl this 2022 NFL season.

The Playoffs are near and every team is preparing for them in these last weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Dallas Cowboys are set to add Odell Beckham Jr. this week and they are very confident he's the only missing piece they needed to become fight for the Super Bowl LVII.

Despite their Week 15's upset against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cowboys clinched their Wild Card spot with three games left in the regular season. They must do a perfect run in these last duels and wait for the Eagles to lose in order to win the NFC East title.

As they are already thinking about the Playoffs, there are still some things to solve. One of them is Odell Beckham Jr.'s addition, but the Cowboys are confident he will be ready to guide them to the next Super Bowl.

Cowboys see Odell Beckham Jr. as the player who will give them a Super Bowl

It seems like Odell Beckham Jr. will become a Cowboy this week. Jerry Jones, the team's owner, revealed last Thursday that they will sign the wide receiver soon in order to give Dak Prescott another weapon to throw passes to.

Before OBJ's addition, Dallas signed free-agent T.Y. Hilton. Everyone thought this move would close the door for Beckham Jr., but they stayed close to him in order to sign to very good veteran players.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, a source with knowledge of the team's actions revealed a very interesting thought by T.Y. Hilton about Beckham Jr. "That's great. I'm here to win a Super Bowl," said the WR when asked about the possibility of OBJ joining the Cowboys.

That's exactly what Dallas expects from OBJ, a Super Bowl. He is set to miss at least three more weeks until his rehab is done, so he would be available for the Playoffs. Jones' plans with Odell seem to be more for the 2023 season, but a title with him this year could increase his chances of getting a huge contract from the Lonely Star for more years.