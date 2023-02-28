The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a very interesting offseason. They need to build a team to compete for the Super Bowl LVIII and for that they have made a decision on the continuity of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys failed to succeed in the 2022 NFL season. The NFC East team needs to make some adjustments for the next campaign, including deciding whether Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott should continue with the team.

Dak Prescott didn't have the best season last year. He was the most intercepted quarterback of the league despite missing several games due to a hand injury. A not so remarkable record for him.

As for Ezekiel Elliot, his campaign was very discreet. The Cowboys tried to use Tony Pollard more than him in order to see if they should move on from Zeke, with the 25-year-old giving a very good season to take the starting job from the former Ohio State player.

Cowboys make a decision on the continuity of Prescott and Elliott

Both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot have a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but this doesn't mean they will definitely stay with the team for the next season.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones addressed their situation and apparently the Cowboys are on different places with Prescott and Elliot. The quarterback may stay with them, but the running back could leave soon.

Jones revealed they are working on a contract extension for Prescott. The team sees the quarterback as the one who will make them win a Super Bowl soon and want to convince him with a juicy deal.

As for Elliott, who was relegated by Pollard in 2022, Jones didn't specifically talked about him, but shared some news that may not be the best for Zeke. The EVP confessed they don't rule out the possibility of picking a running back in the 1st round of the upcoming Draft.