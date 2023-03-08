It seems like Dak Prescott doesn't want to leave the Dallas Cowboys soon. After tons of movements lately, the quarterback has put some extra pressure on the team's front office to sign a new and juicy contract extension.

The 2022 NFL season was not the best for the Cowboys. Even though they were seen as strong candidates to compete for the Super Bowl LVII, they fell short and were eliminated by Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

Dak Prescott gets real on his new contract extension with the Cowboys

A day after Daniel Jones signed an extension with the Giants, Dak Prescott has decided he wants one too. The quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021, but he's now focusing on a restructure and has pressured the Cowboys to do so.

"I'm excited to be a Dallas Cowboy," Prescott said at the Grant Halliburton Foundation's Beacon of Hope luncheon about mental health awareness."Always dreamed to be here. Now that I'm here, I don't expect to play for any other team. Now it's just about winning and now it's about to get that done and just to hear the [support from the] front office. Looking forward to an extension. When that time comes, it will happen. I'm with Stephen (Jones), it may just happen overnight. When it happens, it happens. It will be great."

The Cowboys have no intentions of moving on from the 29-year-old and they have repeated it multiple times. This new extension would have to make sense for both parties in order to continue together for more years.