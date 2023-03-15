The Dallas Cowboys finally made a decision on Ezekiel Elliott and his future with the team. Read here to check out the details.

The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last season, in the second year of Mike McCarthy as head coach, they failed once again in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Though the defense was spectacular, Dak Prescott couldn't lead the Cowboys to a championship.

The problem for the Cowboys is a highly competitive NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles just got to the Super Bowl and Jalen Hurts is a star franchise quarterback. The New York Giants are on a solid rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and, at least, Washington are shaking things up.

So, the Dallas Cowboys have no time to lose in free agency and looking forward to the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, Jerry Jones has made a huge decision regarding running back Ezekiel Elliott. Read here to check out the details.

Dallas Cowboys ready to release Ezekiel Elliott

According to a report from Clarence Hill Jr, the Dallas Cowboys will release Ezekiel Elliott in the start of the new league year. It's important to remember that Jerry Jones used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard to lock him as the running back for the future. Pollard will earn $10 million for one year under the tag.

Ezekiel Elliott was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The running back from Ohio State became an immediate star leading the NFL in yards in 2016 and 2018. Furthermore, Elliott made the Pro Bowl three times during that span (2016, 2018 and 2019). He was first-team All-Pro in 2016.

In 2019, Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. In that massive agreement at the time, the running back got a $90 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. However, especially thanks to injuries, his production started to decline and Tony Pollard emerged as the strongest running back on the depth chart.