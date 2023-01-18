The wild card round of the playoffs had the Cowboys beating the Buccaneers in a great way, but there was something that stood out for bad. That was Brett Maher’s missed kicks that made the team sign someone else. Check out who they added ahead of their game against the 49ers.

It was a perfect rematch for the Dallas Cowboys the one they had on Monday in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers beat them in week 1, but also there was an undefeated record from Tom Brady vs the franchise. Although the kicks missed by Brett Maher forced them to sign another player there.

The Cowboys had a fantastic game against the Buccaneers. They were reliable on defense again, but it was the offense who looked even more unstoppable. It was definitely the best match Dak Prescott has ever played at any level. Not everything was spotless, though.

The five touchdowns produced by the offense didn’t materialize in the scoreboard as they could have because of four missed extra point attempts. Maher wasted four in a row before converting his fifth, but that had the team signing another kicker. Find out who is the player they added.

Who did the Dallas Cowboys sign?

Maher was consistent the whole season for the team, but he couldn’t do it in the last game. The kicker missed three extra point attempts in the first half of the 31-14 win over the Buccaneers, but the Cowboys player didn’t end there. It was the fourth missed kick of that kind what put him in the history of the sport.

He is still expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers. Even if everyone showed support to their teammate, the front office made a move. The incoming kicker ready to join is Tristan Vizcaino. So far he will remain in the practice squad only as the emergency plan in case they need to change their kicker during the playoffs.