DeAndre Hopkins' drama seems to be ending. Amid his trade rumors, the wide receiver has appeared on social media announcing the team he'll pay for in the 2023 NFL season.

It seems like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL has already selected his team for the 2023 season. DeAndre Hopkins has addressed his trade rumors, announcing on social media where he'll play this year.

The offseason has had DeAndre Hopkins as one of its biggest stars. According to reports, the Arizona Cardinals were looking to trade him before the NFL Draft, but they were unable to find him a good landing spot.

DeAndre Hopkins reveals his team for the 2023 NFL season

During the last months,. However, nos he has announced the team that is set to get his services for the upcoming campaign.

DeAndre Hopkins was traded from the Texans to the Cardinals in 2020 in a blockbuster move. He was set to be Kyler Murray's best friend, but he hasn't lived up to the expectations in three seasons at Arizona.

At his arrival, Hopkins signed a two-year extension with the Cardinals, linking him to the NFC West squad until 2024. However, several reports said that the team was open to hear offers for the wide receiver this year and move on from the former Texan.

In recent weeks, Hopkins even mentioned multiple teams like the Cowboys, Bills or Chiefs as possible destinations for him. But now, he has selected the team he'll play for in 2023.

On his Instagram account, Hopkins uploaded a video sharing a massive update on the matter. "I see everybody telling me to stay. Who said I wanna go? Who said I wanna leave? I'm out here working," DeAndre said, clearly shutting down the trade rumors.