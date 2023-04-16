It seems like DeAndre Hopkins won't continue with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. Amid the trade rumors, the wide receiver has shared a massive hint on where he wants to play, and two Super Bowl contenders are his options.

Back in 2020, the Cardinals traded with the Houston Texans for Hopkins. They needed an elite wide receiver to help Kyler Murray, giving a second-round pick and two fourth-round picks for DeAndre.

However, he has been far from meeting the expectations set for him. Three years later, it seems like the Cardinals want to move on from the 27th-overall pick in the 2013 draft, and he has two Super Bowl contenders in mind to play for this year.

DeAndre Hopkins flirts with two Super Bowl contenders amid trade rumors

According to reports, the Cardinals want to trade DeAndre Hopkins. If they can't find a team willing to pay the price they have set on the wide receiver, Arizona would have to cut him in order to avoid paying him $19.45 million this year.

Ther are rumors of potential landing spots for Hopkins. The New England Patriots have reportedly built a plan to get him, but DeAndre has now shared which teams he prefers.

In recent days, Hopkins shared a cryptic message to the Buffalo Bills amid his trade rumors. Well, now the wide receiver shared a massive hint, flirting directly with the AFC East squad and another Super Bowl contenders.

Talking to CBS Sports, Hopkins was asked about the teams he prefers to play for in 2023. The reporter mentioned the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, but the wide receiver turned his face to the other side in a clear denial.

However, when the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived to the conversation, his body language said it all. Hopkins' reaction was completely different, smiling and raising his eyebrows, hinting that he wants to talk with them soon about a possible trade.

Bills and Chiefs are not the only ones he has flirted with. Previously, Hopkins sent a message to the Dallas Cowboys about the possibility of playing for them. However, it all depends on what the Cardinals decide to do with the wide receiver for the upcoming campaign.