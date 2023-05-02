The 2023 NFL Draftfinished with the 259th pick on Saturday after three exiting days. Each team picked their new rookies, although the draft is still the topic because a huge deadline was set for today. May 2 was the date where every franchise had to make a decision on their 2020 first-round selections.
This is something that only applies to those players who were drafted in the first round. Rookie contracts are four-year deals with values already established, but teams have an extra perk with the ones selected on day 1.
That is the possibility to exercise a fifth-year option unilaterally after three seasons. The mechanism adds a fully guaranteed year, although the player can’t reject it. It could be a very interesting situation in some cases because it shows if a front office really trusts the player for their future plans
Fifth-year option for every 2020 NFL draft pick
Part of the benefit of picking a prospect at a premium position that early is to be sure of keeping his value below the market or to use it as leverage for contract negotiations. That’s exactly what happens when a quarterback plays well like Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers did. Another main example of an easy decision was the one the Minnesota Vikings had with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
List of 2020 first-round picks by team
Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons: Declined
Atlanta Falcons
A.J. Terrell: Exercised
Jeff Okudah: Wasn’t eligible after an adjustment in his trade from the Lions this year
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen: Declined
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown: Exercised
C.J. Henderson: Declined
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: Exercised
Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills: Exercised
Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb: Exercised
Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy: Exercised
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: Received a one-year extension before the deadline
Jacksonville Jaguars
K'Lavon Chaisson: Declined
Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Declined
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert: Exercised
Kenneth Murray: Declined
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: Exercised
Austin Jackson: Declined
Noah Igbinoghene: Declined
Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: Exercised
Jalen Reagor: Declined
New Orleans Saints
Cesar Ruiz: Declined
New Yor Giants
Andrew Thomas: Exercised
New York Jets
Mekhi Becton: Declined
San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk: Exercised
Javon Kinlaw: Declined
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs: Exercised
Seattle Seahawks
Jordyn Brooks: Declined
Washington Commanders
Chase Young: Declined