The 2023 NFL Draftfinished with the 259th pick on Saturday after three exiting days. Each team picked their new rookies, although the draft is still the topic because a huge deadline was set for today. May 2 was the date where every franchise had to make a decision on their 2020 first-round selections.

This is something that only applies to those players who were drafted in the first round. Rookie contracts are four-year deals with values already established, but teams have an extra perk with the ones selected on day 1.

That is the possibility to exercise a fifth-year option unilaterally after three seasons. The mechanism adds a fully guaranteed year, although the player can’t reject it. It could be a very interesting situation in some cases because it shows if a front office really trusts the player for their future plans

Fifth-year option for every 2020 NFL draft pick

Part of the benefit of picking a prospect at a premium position that early is to be sure of keeping his value below the market or to use it as leverage for contract negotiations. That’s exactly what happens when a quarterback plays well like Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers did. Another main example of an easy decision was the one the Minnesota Vikings had with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

List of 2020 first-round picks by team

Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons: Declined

Atlanta Falcons
A.J. Terrell: Exercised
Jeff Okudah: Wasn’t eligible after an adjustment in his trade from the Lions this year

Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen: Declined

Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown: Exercised
C.J. Henderson: Declined

Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow: Exercised

Cleveland Browns
Jedrick Wills: Exercised

Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb: Exercised

Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy: Exercised

Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love: Received a one-year extension before the deadline

Jacksonville Jaguars
K'Lavon Chaisson: Declined

Kansas City Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Declined

Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert: Exercised
Kenneth Murray: Declined

Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa: Exercised
Austin Jackson: Declined
Noah Igbinoghene: Declined

Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson: Exercised
Jalen Reagor: Declined

New Orleans Saints
Cesar Ruiz: Declined

New Yor Giants
Andrew Thomas: Exercised

New York Jets
Mekhi Becton: Declined

San Francisco 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk: Exercised
Javon Kinlaw: Declined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tristan Wirfs: Exercised

Seattle Seahawks
Jordyn Brooks: Declined

Washington Commanders
Chase Young: Declined
 