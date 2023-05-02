Today was an important day for a lot of teams since it was the deadline for exercising or declining fifth-year options for the 2020 first-round picks. There were some no-brainers like Joe Burrow or Justin Jefferson, but some may have surprised.

The 2023 NFL Draftfinished with the 259th pick on Saturday after three exiting days. Each team picked their new rookies, although the draft is still the topic because a huge deadline was set for today. May 2 was the date where every franchise had to make a decision on their 2020 first-round selections.

This is something that only applies to those players who were drafted in the first round. Rookie contracts are four-year deals with values already established, but teams have an extra perk with the ones selected on day 1.

That is the possibility to exercise a fifth-year option unilaterally after three seasons. The mechanism adds a fully guaranteed year, although the player can’t reject it. It could be a very interesting situation in some cases because it shows if a front office really trusts the player for their future plans

Fifth-year option for every 2020 NFL draft pick

Part of the benefit of picking a prospect at a premium position that early is to be sure of keeping his value below the market or to use it as leverage for contract negotiations. That’s exactly what happens when a quarterback plays well like Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Herbert for the Los Angeles Chargers did. Another main example of an easy decision was the one the Minnesota Vikings had with wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

List of 2020 first-round picks by team

Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Simmons: Declined

Atlanta Falcons

A.J. Terrell: Exercised

Jeff Okudah: Wasn’t eligible after an adjustment in his trade from the Lions this year

Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen: Declined

Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown: Exercised

C.J. Henderson: Declined

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow: Exercised

Cleveland Browns

Jedrick Wills: Exercised

Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb: Exercised

Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy: Exercised

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love: Received a one-year extension before the deadline

Jacksonville Jaguars

K'Lavon Chaisson: Declined

Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Declined

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert: Exercised

Kenneth Murray: Declined

Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa: Exercised

Austin Jackson: Declined

Noah Igbinoghene: Declined

Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson: Exercised

Jalen Reagor: Declined

New Orleans Saints

Cesar Ruiz: Declined

New Yor Giants

Andrew Thomas: Exercised

New York Jets

Mekhi Becton: Declined

San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk: Exercised

Javon Kinlaw: Declined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs: Exercised

Seattle Seahawks

Jordyn Brooks: Declined

Washington Commanders

Chase Young: Declined

