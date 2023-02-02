Even though the Philadelphia Eagles had a remarkable 2022 season, there are some rivals who think otherwise. Now, a New York Giants player has thrown Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni under the bus despite the fact that he led his team to Super Bowl LVII.

Giants' Julian Love doesn't give any credit to Nick Sirianni regarding Eagles' success

Giants and Eagles have a huge rivalry for being partners in the NFC East. Both squads met in the Divisional round, where Philadelphia defeated New York very easily.

Due to that loss, Julian Love has fired some shots against Nick Sirianni. The safety thinks the head coach could have not been part of the Eagles and they could have still made it to the Super Bowl.

"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Love said to Good Morning Football. "He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team."

Immediately, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham appeared to defend his coach. "I just know that coach Sirianni -- it don't matter -- what he did last year, with a team that nobody thought was gonna do much, he ended up getting us to the playoffs. Then for his second year, that's what you're supposed to do -- you're supposed to get better, bring players in to do exactly what you need them to do and we did that."