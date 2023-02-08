The Tom Brady vs. Joe Montana debate is one of the most common in the NFL, but according to a Hall of Famer, this question shouldn't even exist as he considers there's an obvious answer for it.

There have been tons of great quarterbacks in NFL history, but Tom Brady and Joe Montana are on a different level. According to a Hall of Famer, there's a huge difference between both legends that makes one of them the real GOAT.

Tom Brady's retirement brought tons of praises and good words for the former Patriots and Buccaneers player. He has seven Super Bowl rings and is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

On the other hand is Joe Montana, a four-time Super Bowl champion. He had a remarkable career, specially with the 49ers, which of course puts him in the GOAT debate alongside Brady, but a NFL legend thinks there's a huge difference between both players.

Hall of Famer thinks there's no debate between Brady and Montana

Lawrence Taylor is a living legend for the New York Giants. Everyone was scared of the linebacker and his leadership guide the NFC East team to win two Super Bowls, giving him a place at Canton, Ohio.

As a Hall of Famer, he's a recognized voice. Now, he has talked about the Brady vs. Montana debate and has a favorite for it: the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

"Joe Montana is still my man," Taylor said on the I Am Athlete podcast. "Still my man. You say greatest quarterbacks ever, I'm still with Joe Montana. I'm not going with Tom Brady. … Listen, Tom Brady got all the rules on his side. You can't touch him. You can't touch him. If you hit him, if you breathe on him, they're gonna throw a flag.

"I don't understand how he drops back eight yards, and he sits in a little cocoon, and they're not sending people at him. Why is the defense not sending people? Man, let me tell you something. … If I'm playing, I'm hitting him every play. Even if I had to just pat him on the ass, I was right there beside you, brother."