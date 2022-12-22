The AFC South has not been a good division this year, but it seems that the ending will be thrilling. It could even have a change on leader given the most recent injury to the Tennessee Titans quarterback. Find out how long Ryan Tannehill could be out.

The playoffs are very near for plenty of franchises. Some of them are already out of contention, although most teams are in the race. Being the AFC South leaders, the Tennessee Titans hope to be in the postseason. Although an injury to quarterback Ryan Tannehill might limit them.

It was a very good beginning of the season for the Titians with a 7-3 record. That had them close to the best teams in the AFC looking to repeat the #1 seed they got last year, but everything changed for worse lately. Their current streak put their season in jeopardy.

Tennessee lost four games in a row after a fall that wasn’t expected. That means they are now just one match ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it will likely come down to the last week. It would be a disaster for them if their signal-caller misses time given how even everything is.

Will Ryan Tannehill miss time with an injury?

The Titans are a run-heavy offense that puts a lot of pressure on their star running back Derrick Henry. Although Tannehill remains an essential piece mainly for the gap there is to the backup. In the games that 3rd round rookie Malik Willis had to step in, defenses didn’t even care about the pass.

They are now in a tough spot given Tannehill had an ankle injury that raised some concerns regarding his availability. The QB had to leave the loss vs the Los Angeles Chargers to get checked in the blue tent and was even carted off to the locker room. He missed a drive while he was getting his foot taped, but he was able to return.

Tannehill had an issue there earlier in the year that forced him to miss two weeks. He didn’t practice at all on Wednesday and it all points to him being out vs the Texans. The team signed QB Josh Dobbs from the Lions practice squad in a move that tells something. There is a report by Paul Kuharsky suggesting he could miss the rest of the season, although the team may take it one week at a time.