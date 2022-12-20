The Indianapolis Colts were in the headlines last week following an embarring loss against the Minnesota Vikings, but the bad news didn’t stop since their best player got injured there. Find out how long Jonathan Taylor will be out.

What happened last Saturday in Minnesota will be remembered for a long time. The Indianapolis Colts made history in the league, although for the wrong reason after blowing up a 33-point lead. But on top of that they had an injury on their star running back Jonathan Taylor.

That record-setting loss was just one of the bad news they got. Although the other one may have been worse given their main explosive playmaker left the game early. It hasn’t been a good season for him at any point partly for all the struggles the franchise had around him.

Taylor had 1811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in 2021. He also ended with over 2000 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns in his breakout season. But in 2022 he was very far from that dominant year.

What is Jonathan Taylor’s injury?

There were a lot of points scored by the Colts in their loss vs the Vikings. Although they did so without their best player on the roster. Taylor was able to play just two snaps before he had to leave with one reception for 13 yards.Taylor had a high-ankle sprain in the play that forced him out.

That injury usually requires four to six weeks of recovery and there are only three games left, so he could be ready for late in the playoffs. Given Indianapolis are 4-9-1 after a disastrous year, he was placed on IR. It’s a matter of time for them to be mathematically eliminated, which means he shouldn’t return until next season.

His stats show how inconsistent he was this time compared to his All-Pro season. The running back finished with 861 yards and four rushing touchdowns in 11 games. He also missed three weeks for another ankle injury that limited his explosiveness.