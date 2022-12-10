The NFL handed a hefty fine to the New Orleans Saints, Cam Jordan, and head coach Dennis Allen for allegedly faking an injury on their MNF loss to the Buccaneers. Jessie Bates of the Cincinnati Bengals was fined too. Check out how much they will have to pay.

NFL News: How much will the Saints have to pay for allegedly faking an injury vs Brady’s Bucs?

The NFL sent a memo on December 2 regarding the potential punishment for players faking injuries. That has been a subject of discussion for a long time, although the league decided to reinforce that idea lately. Immediately the New Orleans Saints, Cam Jordan were hit with a hefty fine for supposedly doing so in their MNF loss vs Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The subjective nature of knowing if a player fakes an injury or not makes this topic a very heated one. Another defensive star that was at the center of this situation was Jessie Bates III. In his case, the safety of the Cincinnati Bengals laid down on the field when the Chiefs offense was on 1st & goal in the second quarter of the week 13 match.

His case may be a bit harder to defend given he ended up playing all but two snaps in his team’s 27-24 win over Kansas City. Bates received a 50.000-dollars fine. Although the franchise that got hit the hardest was New Orleans.

What is the fine the NFL handed to the Saints?

In a divisional game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, they were hit twice. The first punch was Brady’s comeback after trailing 16-3 in the fourth quarter. Brady led a game-winning drive that ended with Rachaad White’s touchdown with three seconds to go. But then appeared the NFL as well handing them a hefty amount to pay.

The league fined the Saints for a figure of 550.000 dollars. From those, $350.000 were assigned to the franchise, $100.000 to head coach Dennis Allen, $50.000 to Cam Jordan, and $50.000 to co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

It was a play where the star defensive end took a knee while the Buccaneers’ offense was going to the line of scrimmage. That was before a 4th & 10 late in the fourth quarter, and Tampa Bay decided to punt despite being down in the scoreboard. The team will appeal this determination after releasing a statement. But it was also Jordan who took to Twitter to reply to the league.