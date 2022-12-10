The NFL sent a memo on December 2 regarding the potential punishment for players faking injuries. That has been a subject of discussion for a long time, although the league decided to reinforce that idea lately. Immediately the New Orleans Saints, Cam Jordan were hit with a hefty fine for supposedly doing so in their MNF loss vs Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The subjective nature of knowing if a player fakes an injury or not makes this topic a very heated one. Another defensive star that was at the center of this situation was Jessie Bates III. In his case, the safety of the Cincinnati Bengals laid down on the field when the Chiefs offense was on 1st & goal in the second quarter of the week 13 match.
His case may be a bit harder to defend given he ended up playing all but two snaps in his team’s 27-24 win over Kansas City. Bates received a 50.000-dollars fine. Although the franchise that got hit the hardest was New Orleans.
What is the fine the NFL handed to the Saints?
In a divisional game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, they were hit twice. The first punch was Brady’s comeback after trailing 16-3 in the fourth quarter. Brady led a game-winning drive that ended with Rachaad White’s touchdown with three seconds to go. But then appeared the NFL as well handing them a hefty amount to pay.
The league fined the Saints for a figure of 550.000 dollars. From those, $350.000 were assigned to the franchise, $100.000 to head coach Dennis Allen, $50.000 to Cam Jordan, and $50.000 to co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
It was a play where the star defensive end took a knee while the Buccaneers’ offense was going to the line of scrimmage. That was before a 4th & 10 late in the fourth quarter, and Tampa Bay decided to punt despite being down in the scoreboard. The team will appeal this determination after releasing a statement. But it was also Jordan who took to Twitter to reply to the league.
“The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening. Defensive end Cameron Jordan felt foot pain following a third down play and sought medical attention. He entered the blue medical tent and was examined by the medical staff and following the examination he was taped and able to finish the game", starts the statement.
"He had an MRI performed the following day in New Orleans and it was confirmed that he suffered an acute mid-foot sprain in his left foot. He has been at the facility each day receiving treatment for his injury he suffered on the play. The Saints will appeal the fines through the proper channels and believe the allegations will be proved incorrect.”