The 2021 NFL season was a dream come true for the Rams. They did everything almost perfect in order to fight for the Super Bowl LVI, which they won after a great match against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But then, everything went down fast in the next season. Between injuries and key players gone, the Rams ended with a 5-12 record, which brings up the question: will Sean McVay continue as head coach next year?

Sean McVay talks about his future: Is he staying with the Rams?

It is clear that Sean McVay's end of the 2021 season was very different from his 2022. The Rams went from winning the Super Bowl LVI to not even qualifying to Playoffs, which of course brings tons of questions about the future of the team.

Before the 2022 season started, Sean McVay was tempted by a television broadcast to join them and become a football analyst. The head coach refused to leave the Rams, but with this terrible campaign, the rumors about it are surrounding him again.

"I think it's flattering," McVay said on the rumors of potential television deals. "There are always going to be things that you kind of anticipate and expect that are gonna come up, because I haven't run away from the fact that down the line or, you know, whenever that is, that's something I've been interested in. But (I) want to be here right now, focus on that, and that's where I'm at."

It seems like the Rams will get at least one more season of McVay... or could a huge TV deal change his mind?