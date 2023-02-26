The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and this could definitely be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, they eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable comeback ready in the big game at Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Now, the rival of Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts, sent a very special message to the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out all the details about this remarkable episode.

Jalen Hurts sends special messa ge to Patrick Mahomes after losing the Super Bowl

Even after losing the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts praised Patrick Mahomes. This happened during a trip to Kansas City for the 101 Awards. Though he was in the venue of the team which beat him at the big game, Hurts recognized that there's nothing but respect toward Mahomes.

"He is always been a great player. Always had a lot of respect for him. Being a Texas kid. Obviously, I always support any Texas kid. You know, it's a special bond when you come from the state of Texas and you play the position (quarerback). I've always had a lot of respect for him."

Jalen Hurts is from Houston and Patrick Mahomes from Tyler. That's the special connection between the two quarterbacks born in Texas. Though Hurts didn't play in the state at the college level (Alabama, Oklahoma), Patrick Mahomes indeed got a legendary status playing for Texas Tech.

However, Jalen Hurts did play in Texas during high school at Channelview while Patrick Mahomes did it at Whitehouse. Both players are already NFL stars and in the near future might meet again in the Super Bowl.