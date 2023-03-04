The Dallas Cowboys haven't won a Super Bowl in almost three decades. Last season, in the second year of Mike McCarthy as head coach, the team failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Even with an improved defense, Dak Prescott couldn't lead the Cowboys to the promised land.

Now, the problem looking to the future is a very crowded NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles just got to the Super Bowl and Jalen Hurts is a star franchise quarterback. The New York Giants are on a solid rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and, at least, Washington are shaking things up with the arrival of Eric Bieniemy.

Considering this scenario, Jerry Jones has no time to lose. However, in an incredible turn of events, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys doesn't seem thrilled about his team. On the contrary, he blames Dak Prescott for what comes next. If you're thinking Super Bows for Dallas, maybe you have to think it again.

Jerry Jones blames Dak Prescott for Dallas Cowboys problems

In 2021, Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension and, toward the 2023 season, his salary cap hit will be around $49 million. That's why, believe it or not, Jerry Jones has given up. According to the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott's contract limits the growth of the team.

"We want to get all the help around him, but, as we know, when you have a competitive paid quarterback in the NFL, then you're not gonna be able to get the most skill around him. You're going to have to pick your spots and we're gonna be a little slower just at what you're doing."

So, in Jerry Jones' words, the Dallas Cowboys won't be successful because of all the money allocated to Dak Prescott. Jones spoke loud and clear. There's no way to put star players around his franchise quarterback thanks to this financial scenario. At least for now, don't expect Super Bowls coming.

"You can't pay that position at that level, like that much of the available dollars, and then put the exact thing around him. When Dak first got here, he had one of the best offensive lines that had been put on the field in a long time. He had that. We had skill around him, especially offensively. Well, when you do what you do today and you invest in a quarterback the way you do with this premiere quarterbacks, that automatically has to be diminished. When you ask me the supporting cast around him, it'll be hard to get to a supporting cast the way we did when he started his career."