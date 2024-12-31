If there was a better way to wrap up Week 17 in the NFL, the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers sure delivered, giving fans an incredible game. Luckily for Dan Campbell’s team, their visit to Levi’s Stadium ended up being a successful one, and for Jared Goff, this game became a sort of redemption for what happened last season.

On January 28th, both teams faced off in the same stadium, though under different circumstances. Kyle Shanahan’s squad defeated their rivals 34-31, securing the NFC Championship and advancing to Super Bowl LVIII. Detroit’s victory last night was seen as a form of redemption for what happened back then.

“The team we were playing, San Francisco, this is what ended our season last year. There were a lot of guys on this team that were here last year and wanted to get one back on them, even though in a lot of ways it was meaningless for them and meaningless for us. But they were prideful out there, too. They were trying to beat us as well. It was a fun game,” Goff stated to the press after the victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to that, the talented QB expressed pride in finishing the regular season undefeated on the road, leaving Ford Field: “A ton. I answered this on the field earlier, but like the us-against-everybody mentality, how tight this group is, how close we are, that comes out in full force on the road. Our culture, how prideful we are and what we want to do. Our fans have shown up to road games and have made a difference. They’ve made it feel like semi-home games and that’s important.”

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the San Francisco 49ers on December 30, 2024 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Advertisement

On January 5th, one of the most crucial matchups of the season will take place when the Lions host the Minnesota Vikings. Both teams share a 14-2 record, so whoever comes out on top will claim the top spot in the NFC North.

Advertisement

see also NFL legend thinks Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs won't win third consecutive Super Bowl

Dan Campbell shared his thoughts after the victory

The visit to Santa Clara and the subsequent victory over Kyle Shanahan’s team motivates the Lions to approach the final week of the NFL regular season with the best possible attitude. Regarding this situation, Dan Campbell makes a big admission after Detroit’s win over the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Advertisement

“It just doesn’t get any better than this. This is fairytale stuff.” Campbell emphasized the team’s determination going forward. He also added: “We’re bringing everything we’ve got to this game,” a comment interpreted by some as payback for the Lions’ previous NFC Championship loss to the 49ers.

Dan Campbell, head coach for the Detroit Lions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goff thanked the fans for their support

The support from the fans for the Detroit Lions grew significantly this season, as they traveled many miles to back their team in every stadium. San Francisco was no exception, and Goff appreciated every one of the chants.

“Pretty surreal. Our fans have been unbelievable all year on road games. It’s truly remarkable what they’ve done. It’s loud on third down sometimes for the offense and it’s pretty cool. It’s very cool for me being home in front of my family and friends and having an experience like that.”