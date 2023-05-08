It seems like the New York Jets will live a massive change for the 2023 NFL season. HC Robert Saleh wants to show his authority and has now slammed a player for questioning his decisions.

The New York Jets will live a complete restructure for the 2023 NFL season. HC Robert Saleh knows that they must have a winner mentality, so now he has slammed a player of the team for questioning his decisions.

Aaron Rodgers' arrival has changed everything for the Jets. They have acquired a Super Bowl champion, and it seems like this season will be the one in which they will finally compete in the AFC East.

Robert Saleh slams an offensive lineman for questioning his decisions

This year, the Jets are seen as one of the best teams in the AFC East. Aaron Rodgers' arrival boosted their odds of winning the Super Bowl LVIII, so they must prove they have what it takes to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, Robert Saleh doesn't want the team to feel so comfortable. The head coach wants to create a competitive squad, not only against other teams, but also between the players.

On Saturday morning, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton jumped to social media and defended his spot in the starting lineup. He tweeted "I. AM. A. LEFT. TACKLE!!!", which didn't make Saleh happy at all.

the head coach said afterwards.On Friday, Saleh was questioned about the OL, and didn't mentioned Becton. "We're gonna play our best five. So, you can assumeis the best right guard, I'll say that.. And then at center and both tackles, it's gonna be a really cool competition along the entire offensive line."