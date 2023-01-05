As terrible as the Damar Hamlin situation was, some people still think the MNF game between Bengals and Bills should be played. So, Joe Burrow weighed in on the situation.

The Monday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals had to be postponed after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It was one of the scariest images we've seen in NFL history.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital and, while he's finally stable, he's not out of danger. Needless to say, his health was everyone's no.1 priority, and no one thought the game should've continued.

However, that clash would've had massive playoff implications, which is why the NFL still wants the game to be resumed at some point. When asked about it, Bengals' QB Joe Burrow was as straightforward as he could.

NFL News: Joe Burrow Says Bengals Will Accept Whatever Bills Want To Do

“I think that would be tough just scheduling-wise,” Burrow said, per ProFootballTalk. “I think whatever Buffalo would want to do would be what we would want to do as well. We’re behind them 100 percent and support them in whatever they would decide to do going forward.”

“Unfortunate as it is, we got a game to play on Sunday,” Burrow added. “As unusual as this week has been, it’s business as usual from a football standpoint, unfortunately. I’m sure if you polled the locker room there’d be mixed votes on that. Personally, I think is going to be tough, but there’s people that want to play, too, and there’s people that don’t. Personally, I probably want to play. I think getting back to as normal as you can as fast as you can is personally how I kind of deal with these kinds of things. Like I said, everyone has a different way of dealing with it.”

It's hard to get back to normal. But, not to be insensitive by any means, it's just a matter of time before the league tries to sweep this one under the rug. So, we'll have to wait and see how they decide to handle this matter.