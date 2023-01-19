Tom Brady has to take a decision on what he's going to do in 2023. Julian Edelman, his former teammate, has now predicted what the quarterback will do and if he'll return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

This offseason will be key for Tom Brady. The quarterback will have to decide if he returns for his 24th season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or somewhere else. Now, Julian Edelman, his former teammate, has addressed the situation and predicted the legend's future.

As of today, Tom Brady is a free-agent. His contract with the Buccaneers ended with the 2022 season, but there's always a chance for his return with Tampa Bay in 2023.

There are tons of rumors regardin Brady's future, which include the Patriots, Dolphins, Raiders, and more. But now, Julian Edelman has talked about what he thinks Tom will do for the next campaign.

Julian Edelman weighs in on Tom Brady's possible return with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julian Edelman was Tom Brady's hero in the Super Bowl LI. Now, the wide receiver has talked about his former teammate's situation and weighed in on the quarterback's future.

"If he has another season, it's not going to be in Tampa Bay," Edelman said on Inside the NFL Wednesday. "Tom is a businessman. He's going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He's going to go to the best situation that helps him win... if he wants to continue his playing career."

It is uncertain which decision will Tom Brady take. Retirement is an option, but he could also find a good landing spot for his 24th season and fight to get another Super Bowl ring.