Justin Fields gave the Bears hope after a long time as not even the front office thought they could land a quarterback of his potential with the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. However, fans have yet to see the best of him.

Though we've seen flashes of his talent in 2022, it's safe to say he could do much better. Surrounding Fields with the right weapons seems to be the next task for Chicago, but some have also started to speculate about a potential change at quarterback.

Since the team holds the first overall pick in the next draft, many wonder if the team will use it in a signal-caller rather than trade it. Fields recently addressed this situation, saying he only wants transparency throughout the process.

Justin Fields wants Bears to let him know if they're drafting another QB

“Everybody would love honesty in the process,” Fields said on The Rich Eisen Show, via ProFootballTalk. “I would definitely like to know that. It’s a business, so I totally understand. No hard feelings. But like I said, I control what I can control and control my work ethic and control how I carry myself each and every day.

“I think I’ve shown a little bit, but I don’t think I’ve shown the world what I can do in terms of playing the full quarterback position and playing it consistently,” Fields added. “I think there were some times this year where I was better than others. Like my last game of the season against the Lions, that wasn’t a good game. So just being more consistent for my teammates, for my coaches, for the fan base. Once I do that, once I just keep progressing and keep getting better, then I’ll be good.”

Fields threw for 2,242 yards along with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2022, though his best production came on the ground (1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns). It wasn't a great season for Chicago, but Fields is just getting started, so it would make sense if it continues to develop its young signal-caller.