The NFL is a realm of legends, where head coaches are as fundamental to success as the players who step onto the field. Throughout its history, the league has been shaped by visionary strategists who have elevated the game.

With their vision and leadership, they have left an indelible mark on football, spanning from the pioneering days of George Halas to the contemporary era of Bill Belichick and the glory of the undisputed king, Don Shula.

From iconic games played in freezing conditions to unforgettable playoff triumphs, these coaches not only amassed victories but also left a profound legacy in the sport, building dynasties…

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top 16 NFL head coaches with the most wins

Rank Head Coach Victories 1 Don Shula 328 2 George Halas 318 3 Bill Belichick 302 4 Andy Reid 273 5 Tom Landry 250 6 Curly Lambeau 226 7 Marty Schottenheimer 200 8 Chuck Noll 193 9 Dan Reeves 190 10 Chuck Knox 186 11 Mike Tomlin 183 12 Mike McCarthy 174 13 Jeff Fisher 173 14 Bill Parcells 172 15 Tom Coughlin 170 16 Mike Shanahan 170

16. Mike Shanahan – 170

Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Denver Broncos walks the sidelines during the NFL game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 28, 2008. (Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Mike Shanahan, with 170 regular-season victories, is known for his innovative offensive approach and his ability to develop high-level quarterbacks. During his time with the Denver Broncos and Washington, he led the Broncos to two Super Bowl victories, solidifying his status as one of the most successful coaches of his era. His legacy includes a dynamic offense and a winning mentality that left a lasting mark on the league.

Advertisement

15. Tom Coughlin – 170

New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin watches his team warm-up prior to their game against the Washington Redskins on November 29, 2015. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

Tom Coughlin, with 170 regular-season victories, is known for his disciplined approach and his ability to motivate his players. During his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants, he led both teams to multiple playoff appearances, including two Super Bowl victories with the Giants. His legacy is defined by his tireless work ethic and his ability to build resilient teams.

14. Bill Parcells – 172

Headcoach Bill Parcells from the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bill Parcells, nicknamed “The Big Tuna”, is an NFL legend with 172 regular-season victories. Throughout his career, which spanned from 1983 to 2006, he transformed teams like the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. His focus on discipline, preparation, and building solid teams made him one of the most respected coaches in league history.

13. Jeff Fisher – 173

Jeff Fisher is seen before the game between the Memphis Express and Birmingham Iron at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 24, 2019. (Source: Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Jeff Fisher, whose career spanned from 1994 to 2016, shares the record of 173 regular-season victories. Known for his physical style of play and emphasis on defense, he led both the Tennessee Titans and the St. Louis Rams, leaving a lasting mark on both franchises. His ability to build competitive teams and his longevity in the league are a testament to his skill in adapting to changes in the game.

Advertisement

12. Mike McCarthy – 174

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA matchup on December 15, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

With a career spanning from 2000 to the present, Mike McCarthy has accumulated 174 regular-season victories. After a successful stint with the Green Bay Packers, where he led the team to a Super Bowl, he took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. His experience and strategic approach have been key to revitalizing the Cowboys, focusing on the development of young players and implementing a dynamic offensive system.

11. Mike Tomlin – 183

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024. (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since taking over as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007, Mike Tomlin has maintained remarkable consistency, achieving 183 regular-season victories to date. His leadership has been crucial in keeping the Steelers competitive in the AFC North, excelling in his ability to adapt to different generations of players and his disciplined and motivating approach. He is recognized for his ability to maximize the potential of his players and for his focus on organizational culture.

10. Chuck Knox – 186

Head coach Chuck Knox of the Seattle Seahawks watches the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 1988. (Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Chuck Knox, with 186 regular-season wins, coached teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks. He was known for his focus on the ground game and for leading the Rams and Seahawks to the playoffs on multiple occasions. He is recognized for his ability to build strong, competitive teams, becoming a respected figure in the NFL during his coaching career.

Advertisement

9. Dan Reeves – 190

Former Denver Broncos Coach Dan Reeves waves hello before the start of the 1st. Half at Sports Authority Field on October 24, 2016. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

Dan Reeves, with 190 regular-season wins, had a distinguished career as head coach of the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. He was recognized for his ability to build competitive teams and for leading the Broncos to the Super Bowl in 1987. He is remembered for his focus on the ground game and his ability to adapt to different playing styles throughout his career.

8. Chuck Noll – 193

Chuck Noll (Source: @NFL)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chuck Noll, with 193 regular-season wins, is an emblematic figure of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Under his leadership, the Steelers won four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s, establishing a dynasty that defined an era in the NFL. He is recognized for his ability to develop talent and build balanced teams, being a key figure in the franchise’s history.

7. Marty Schottenheimer – 200

Headcoach Marty Schottenheimer in 2006. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

Marty Schottenheimer, with 200 regular-season wins, was known for his disciplined approach and ability to build strong teams. Over his career, he coached teams like the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Diego Chargers, leaving an indelible mark on the NFL. His playing philosophy focused on strong defense and a dominant ground game.

Advertisement

6. Curly Lambeau – 226

Green Bay Packers co-founder Earl “Curly” Lambeau. (Source: @packers)

Advertisement

Curly Lambeau, founder and first head coach of the Green Bay Packers, accumulated 226 regular-season wins. Under his leadership, the Packers won six NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowl titles, cementing the franchise’s winning tradition. He is an iconic figure in NFL history, with the Packers’ stadium named in his honor.

5. Tom Landry – 250

Head coach Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys watches from the sideline during a game against the San Diego Chargers on November 16, 1986. (Source: Ken Levine/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Landry, with 250 regular-season wins, is a Dallas Cowboys legend. His disciplined approach and ability to develop players made him a reference point in the NFL, guiding the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles and establishing a dynasty in the 1970s. He is remembered for his iconic hat and his innovative use of the 4-3 defense.

4. Andy Reid – 273

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during an NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers on November 24, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

Andy Reid, known for his innovative offense and consistent leadership, has achieved 273 regular-season wins. After a successful tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, he led the Kansas City Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl victories, demonstrating his ability to adapt and succeed in different contexts. His focus on developing quarterbacks and his ability to build competitive teams have made him a respected figure in the NFL.

Advertisement

3. Bill Belichick – 302

Bill Belichick looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons on September 15, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

Bill Belichick, known for his tactical mind and meticulous approach, has accumulated 302 regular-season wins. During his time with the New England Patriots, he led the team to six Super Bowl titles, solidifying his place as one of the most successful coaches in NFL history. His ability to adapt and reinvent strategies has been key to his long and successful career.

2. George Halas – 318

Chicago Bears Chairman George Halas McCaskey walks the sidelines before the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans on August 01, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Halas, known as “Papa Bear”, was a fundamental figure in the founding of the NFL and a pillar of the Chicago Bears. With 318 regular-season wins, he was not only a successful coach but also an innovator who contributed to the growth and popularity of American football in its early years. His legacy endures in the Bears franchise, which honors his memory with the trophy bearing his name.

1. Don Shula – 328

Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula reacting to the thunder outside while signingautographs on June 22, 1894. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

Don Shula holds the record for the most wins in NFL history, with 328 regular-season victories. His legacy includes a perfect season in 1972 with the Miami Dolphins, which culminated in a victory in Super Bowl VII. He is the only coach in NFL history to achieve a perfect season, a testament to his exceptional leadership and strategy.