The Super Bowl champions had a void to fill in the coaching staff after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. There were rumors about who could replace Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, but that’s over. Find out who will be the new OC of the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are known for having a top offense in the NFL. For the last five years they had a stunning success after Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback. But a change had to be made because the Washington Commanders hired Bieniemy as their OC last week.

Reid will still control the unit as he has always done. There won’t be any discussion about him staying as the play-caller, though a relevant presence there will now have a bigger say. It is someone that was expected to occupy that spot since it got open.

Who is the new offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs?

Bieniemy’s exit created a void in the coaching staff. His long tenure in Kansas City finished since he wanted an opportunity to have more influence in the offense, so that move wasn’t a surprise. What was also somewhat predictable is who will be his replacement.

Matt Nagy was named the new offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, the team announced. Nagy was brought back to the organization to be the QB coach to give Mahomes some extra help. His stint in the Chicago Bears didn’t end well, although Reid decided to receive him again in KC for the 2022 season. This position is the same he occupied before going to the NFC North.