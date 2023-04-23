The Cleveland Browns must choose who will be their running backs in 2023. The AFC North squad has the possibility of bringing back Kareem Hunt, whose future with the team has taken a sharp U-turn.

When Kareem Hunt signed with the Browns in 2019, everyone thought they would have a great running back duo with him and Nick Chubb. However, he has been far from the expectations and the team has a lot of doubts regarding his role with them.

Will Kareem Hunt play for the Browns in 2023? GM Andrew Berry addresses the matter

Two weeks ago, the Browns had a huge reason not to bring back Kareem Hunt for the 2023 season. However, things apparently have changes since then and they are thinking it twice.

Hunt is set to become an unrestricted free agent. According to reports, Cleveland was ready to move on from him and give Jerome Ford an opportunity as RB2, but GM Andrew Berry has another thought on that.

"I don't know that we've necessarily shut the door on anything," Berry said Friday about a possible reunion with Hunt. "Look, we're not playing games until September, so we'll remain open-minded to anything that can help the team.

"We like the room that we have, obviously, Nick leads it," Berry said. "Pleased with Jerome (Ford)'s progress over the last year. John Kelly, (Nate) McCrary, Demetric (Felton), taking reps there. We feel like we have a variety of skill sets that wouldn't exclude us from adding someone this upcoming weekend at that position. We just have to see how the board shakes out."

