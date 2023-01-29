Kyler Murray didn't have a great 2022 and his 2023 may be the same. The quarterback has received more information about his injury and unfortunately it is more severe than what the Arizona Cardinals thought it was.

NFL News: Kyler Murray's injury is more severe than what the Cardinals thought it was

The 2022 NFL season was a complete disaster for Kyler Murray and his 2023 may have not started very well. The quarterback's injury is more severe than what the Arizona Cardinals thought it was and his next campaign is in risk.

It is clear that the Cardinals were far from the expectations this year. They ended the season with a 4-13 record at the bottom of the NFC West, with a poor performance almost every game.

As for Kyler Murray, he suffered a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus which alarmed the Cardinals. But unfortunately, his injury is worse than what they thought it was and the doctors have very bad news for the team.

Kyler Murray is not expected to start the 2023 NFL season

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, a month and a half since suffering his injury, doctors have informed Murray and the Cardinals that his recovery may not be so fast and he is expected to miss the start of the campaign.

Sources informed Rapoport that Murray could even miss half the season. Even though he's young, he doesn't want to rush anything and is looking to completely recover in order to return.