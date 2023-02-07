Las Vegas Raiders made an important decision regarding their quarterback’s future. It was reported on Tuesday that Derek Carr will be allowed to visit another team ahead of a potential trade. Check out who is Carr visiting on Wednesday.

One key storyline of the offseason will be the quarterback market. Aaron Rodgers may be the biggest name that could change teams in the NFL, but Derek Carr may be next in the line. Now the Las Vegas Raiders granted the QB permission to visit with a team.

There have been a lot of rumors since the quarterback was benched with two games left in the season. His future in the franchise was sealed, but there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding where he could play in the upcoming season.

Carr has a clause in his contract that may force Las Vegas to make a move rather soon. There are several potential landing spots for him, although one of them seems to be one step closer than the rest. Find out what is the franchise the Raiders allowed Carr to talk to.

What is the team planning a visit with Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr?

The player was told by the franchise he was going to be able to talk to teams once a trade offer was accepted. That was not something Carr liked, but the Raiders changed their mind. It was reported on Tuesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the quarterback was allowed to get together with another team.

Las Vegas allowed Carr to visit the New Orleans Saints. This is supposed to happen on Wednesday, according to Rapoport. It’s worth mentioning it doesn’t mean a trade is imminent, although it is getting closer to finding a new team. The Saints recently acquired valuable picks from the trade of head coach Sean Payton to the Denver Broncos.