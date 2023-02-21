The Kansas City Chiefs have just won the Super Bowl, but now they will be without their offensive coordinator. Former running back LeSean McCoy criticized Eric Bieniemy with rough words and a lot of players jumped in. Check out Tyreek Hill’s hilarious answer.

Most of the coaching staffs have already been completed last week. One of the high-profile hirings was the Washington Commanders getting Eric Bieniemy out of the Chiefs. But former Kansas City player LeSean McCoy was far from praising him. A lot of people responded, including star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs have had the best offense in the NFL for the last five years. It’s not a coincidence that is when Patrick Mahomes became the starter, although having such a success for so long requires a lot of things to go right.

The coaches are a major part of the outcome of the games. There Kansas City has an advantage over a lot of teams for being led by Andy Reid, although his importance also sparks the question about his assistants’ roles. McCoy was one of those who put in doubt Bienemy’s relevance or future in Washington.

What did LeSean McCoy say about Eric Bieniemy?

Something worth mentioning is that the running back played for Kansas City in the 2019 season. The Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl that year, but McCoy was benched for his fumbling issues. Bieniemy was already the offensive coordinator, so it is not a surprise there are still some hard feelings from the player.

"I've been in the rooms where he's coaching and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all. When the plays are designed, that's Andy Reid. When you talk about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good coordinator. I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watch the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn't talk in there. Andy Reid talks in there", McCoy said on Speak.

Tyreek Hill’s response to McCoy

After those comments a lot of former Chiefs jumped in to defend the now offensive coordintator of the Commanders. Names like Tyran Mathieu or Jamaal Charles gave their opinion, but Hill had the funniest answer of all. “Shady mad Eb told him tuck that ball”, the wide receiver tweeted with a laughing emoji.