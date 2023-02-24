After winning the Super Bowl two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams had a disappointing 2022 season which ended with a 5-12 record. Matthew Stafford got injured, Von Miller went to the Bills, Odell Beckham Jr couldn't return for the team and the defense never reached back its level.

So, looking toward the future, the Rams need huge decisions if they want to become, once again, a contender. There's almost no margin of error considering the San Francisco 49ers seem like a powerhouse in the NFC West and the Seattle Seahawks made an amazing run into the playoffs thanks to Geno Smith.

However, in a huge hit for the franchise, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams might lose a key member for their success. Check out all the details about this major change close to the start of free agency.

NFL free agency: Bobby Wagner leaves the Los Angeles Rams

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Bobby Wagner won't return with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to the start of free agency on March 15th, the Rams and the linebacker concluded this was the best option for both parts.

In the case of Bobby Wagner, he played all games of the 2022 NFL season and was named All-Pro for a ninth time in his illustrious career. Now, considering all his accolades, Wagner becomes one of the top defensive stars in the market and many teams will be ready to make him an offer.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams get some room in their already complicated salary cap situation. However, the move is unexpected because Bobby Wagner signed a five-year deal with the team on March of 2022. He was supposed to be a long-run member of a championship caliber defense alongside names such as Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Instead, Bobby Wagner is now the most important linebacker available in free agency.