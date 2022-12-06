Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers continues to be a subject of debate. Check out what Head Coach Matt LaFleur had to say about it.

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers has been a subject of debate for three offseasons now. He stood pat this year and even extended his contract, even though most people thuoght he'd be traded to the Denver Broncos.

Rodgers hasn't lived up to his MVP standards this season. But even in an overall bad year for the Packers, he's still thrown for nearly 2,300 yards with 22 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Still, some believe it would be better for both parties if they just moved on from each other, as it seems like the Packers are long overdue for a rebuild. When asked about it, however, Matt LaFleur didn't even hesitate to share his true feelings.

NFL News: Matt LaFleur Wants Aaron Rodgers Back, Expects Jordan Love To Compete

“Yeah, absolutely. Of course,” LaFleur told the media. “But, you guys know how I feel. I have a hard time looking past the L.A. Rams [in Week 15] right now. And, obviously, this week is going to be great to kind of dig into ourselves and look at the film critically in every phase and try to challenge our guys in different areas that we can improve. But, then the focus will turn to the L.A. Rams. So that’s where my mind is right now. But yeah, absolutely.”

“I think we’ve got a great problem in terms of when you have confidence in multiple people,” LaFleur added. “You’d rather have that. I do think, just thinking about expectations, and certainly people expect — we all expect — a certain level from him every time and especially when you’re coming off back-to-back MVP seasons. I think you’ve got to be realistic about the situation, too, in terms of, you’re losing almost your entire receiving corps and there’s a lot of new pieces around ya. There’s going to be a learning curve to that. Not to make excuses, it is what it is."

Clearly, LaFleur also expects Jordan Love to be in the mix for a starting spot next season, but the job will continue to be Rodgers' to lose. Love has shown close to nothing when given the nod, but that all can change in the offseason.

Still, Rodgers is just too good and too great to waste one of the final years of his career on a team that's rebuilding its receiving corps. And you never know what to expect from such a volatile guy like him.