The Packers will look different in 2023. With Aaron Rodgers requesting a trade to the New York Jets, that one change will be enough to say Green Bay is not the same team than last season.

For more than a decade, the Packers had the same quarterback to rely on. But, just like it happened in 2008, a franchise legend will hand the baton to a young successor who had been waiting for his chance.

Head coach Matt LaFleur, however, believes it will take time for Jordan Love to be the QB fans expect him to be. Besides, he also admitted the wide receiver room would use some veteran presence.

Matt LaFleur says Packers need a veteran wide receiver

“I think some veteran leadership would be nice,” LaFleur said, via Packers Wire. The Packers have lost veteran wideouts this offseason as Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb hit the open market, which is why the coach would like someone to fill in that hole.

“Although I think guys like Allen (Lazard) and Randall (Cobb) did such a great job last year taking those guys (Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs) under their wing and showing them the ropes, and expectations, the practice habits that you need to have to go out there to play at a high level. But yeah, we’re going to have to add some bodies to that room certainly."

Even though the team has promising talent in its WR room, it's true that an experienced player would help not only to their development but also to get results. Odell Beckham Jr. is still out there, but he has other options as well.