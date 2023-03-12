The Miami Dolphins make one of the biggest splashes in the offseason by getting Jalen Ramsey.

The Miami Dolphins are ready to be a championship caliber team. After Mike McDaniel delivered a successful first season as head coach, owner Stephen Ross believes the franchise is just a few pieces away from a Super Bowl.

Last season, Dolphins clinched a playoff berth in the AFC and almost eliminated the Buffalo Bills playing with a third string quarterback. That's why, after picking the fifth-year option on Tua Tagovailoa's contract, Miami could be one of the biggest threats in the NFL.

So, just a few days before the start of free agency, the Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL going all-in to acquire Jalen Ramsey. Read here to check out the details of the trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami Dolphins get cornerback Jalen Ramsey in blockbuster trade

Last year, the Miami Dolphins made the biggest move in the offseason by signing superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. That decision guaranteed for many years to come an incredible tandem on offense with Jaylen Waddle. Now, it's time to take care of the defensive side of the ball.

According to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the deal is done between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Rams for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. However, it won't be official until the new league year starts next Wednesday. In the trade, the Miami Dolphins acquire Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams get a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long.