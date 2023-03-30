Mike McCarthy finally breaks his silence on Ezekiel Elliott. Read here to check out what the head coach had to say after that surprising exit from the Dallas Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott won't play another snap for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and the running back from Ohio State became an immediate star by leading the NFL in yards in 2016 and 2018. Furthermore, Elliott made the Pro Bowl three times during that span (2016, 2018 and 2019). He was first-team All-Pro in 2016.

In 2019, Ezekiel Elliott signed a six-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. That massive agreement at the time gave the running back a $90 million deal ($50 million guaranteed). However, especially thanks to injuries, his production started to decline and Tony Pollard emerged as the strongest running back on the depth chart.

Now, after the Dallas Cowboys officially released Ezekiel Elliott, Mike McCarthy explained some details about the process. Elliott was designated as a post-June 1st cut, so the Cowboys can save $10.9 million in salary cap space with $5.8 million in dead money. These were the emotional words from his former head coach.

Mike McCarthy breaks his silence on Ezekiel Elliott

After the Dallas Cowboys used the franchise tag on Tony Pollard to lock him as the running back for the future, there was no chance for Ezekiel Elliott to return. Though his contract is still part of the Cowboys, Elliott's allowed to sign with any team he wants as free agency already started.

This was Mike McCarthy's explanation about the situation during an interview with Tom Pelissero. "You know, no one felt good about that. I mean, Zeke has such a bright light to him too. He's a great teammate. There's so much love for him in the building, but you get to these spots. You know, the longer you're in this league, these are tough decisions. Very difficult decisions. Very difficult for Dak (Prescott). I've had a number of conversations with Dak, but it's not easy."

So far, Ezekiel Elliott hasn't signed with any team. Many rumors have linked him to the New York Jets, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Eagles. However, at least for head coach Nick Sirianni, Elliott is not on the radar for the NFC champions.