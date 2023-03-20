The Washington Commanders are looking for a new ownership. After a failed bid for the Denver Broncos last year, a NBA legend wants to buy the NFC East team as soon as possible.

NFL News: NBA legend wants to buy the Commanders after failed bid for the Broncos

It seems like the Washington Commanders could have a new ownership soon. With all these rumors about a possible sale, a NBA legend has joined the race to buy the NFC East after his failed bid for the Denver Broncos in 2022.

Dan Snyder's time as the owner of the Washington Commanders could be over soon. According to reports, the businessman is interested in selling the team after 24 years with it.

With these rumors going on, there's also the other part of it: the ones interested in acquiring the team. Now, a 5-time NBA champion wants to own the Commanders after not being able to buy the Broncos.

In case Snyder decides to sell the Commanders, a NBA legend is ready to buy them. Magic Johnson, a 5-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, wants to be the owner of the NFC East squad, Sportico reported.

The former point guard would join a group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris in order to buy the Commanders. According to sources close to Johnson's family, he would be providing "both money and expertise" in the bid.

This is not the first time Johnson tries to buy an NFL team. Last year, he was interested in the Denver Broncos, but he was outbid by the Walton-Penner group with a $4.65 billion offer.