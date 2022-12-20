Even though Odell Beckham Jr. seemed to be close to the Dallas Cowboys, now things have changed completely as the team's owner shared a pessimistic update about it. The wide receiver's hopes of playing the Super Bowl LVII might be vanishing.

The 2022 NFL regular season is ending and also the time for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team. Even though the Dallas Cowboys seemed to be winning the race for the wide receiver, now the team's owner has shared a pessimistic update that might end with the player's hopes of playing the Super Bowl LVII.

The Cowboys have clinched a place in the Playoffs, but it is still uncertain if they will be able to win the NFC East title. They will try to do it and avoid the Wild Card round, but it will be difficult as they need the Eagles to lose all the games they have left.

Dallas are trying to improve their roster in this last part of the regular season. It was reported that they would be closing a deal with Odell Beckham Jr. this week, but now Jerry Jones, Cowboys' owner, has shared an update that might not be so good for both parties.

Jerry Jones shares pessimistic update on Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cowboys are seen as a strong candidate to fight for the Super Bowl LVII. They were supposed to add Odell Beckham Jr. for their Playoff run, but now things seem to be getting complicated for them.

Jerry Jones said last Thursday that they would be closing a deal with OBJ before Week 16's game. But now the team's owner has shared a pessimistic update about it that might change their whole scenario

"That time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the Playoffs, so every day diminishes our chances of going forward,” Jones said about the possibility of signing OBJ, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Even though Jones was confident on this deal happening, it seems like both parties are not working on the same way to reach an agreement. OBJ's chances of playing back-to-back Super Bowls are vanishing.