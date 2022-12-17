Odell Beckham Jr.'s drama is over. After tons of denials, the wide receiver will receive an offer by A Super Bowl contendant this week as they are trying to get some help for the Playoffs.

Cowboys, Super Bowl contendants, will sign Odell Beckham Jr. this week

The waiting is over for Odell Beckham Jr. After working on his rehab, he received the medical clearance to play and it seems like he'll be doing it in Texas to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones, the team's owner, has revealed their plans and didn't hesitate to say that they are moving forward to sign the Super Bowl LVI champion to use him in the most important part of the campaign.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told USA TODAY Sports. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a Playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

It is still uncertain if Odell is going to join them for the end of the regular season. The wide receiver said recently that 'there's no point' in playing it, as he thinks his more helpful in the Playoffs.