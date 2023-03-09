The Green Bay Packers know the New York Jets desperately need Aaron Rodgers. The NFC North squad has set a price on the quarterback that may deter the Gang Green from signing him this year.

With the trade period just around the corner, everyone is wondering what will happen with Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets are really interested in him, but the Green Bay Packers have set a price on their quarterback that may deter the AFC East squad from signing the 39-year-old.

Aaron Rodgers' future is completely uncertain. The quarterback still is under contract with the Packers, but multiple reports have said he could change team soon as both parties are no longer comfortable with each other.

The Jets are really interested in bringing the veteran quarterback to New York in 2023. However, the Packers have set a price on Rodgers that could keep the Green Gang away from negotiating for him.

Packers set a high price on Aaron Rodgers amid Jets trade rumors

After losing Derek Carr to the Saints, the New York Jets had no other option but to push for Aaron Rodgers. They are set to meet with him in order to convince the quarterback to join their cause this year.

But the player is not the only part the Jets must negotiate with. As the quarterback still has a contract with the Packers, New York must send a trade offer to Green Bay and see if it's enough to sign Rodgers.

However, the NFC North squad has already set a price on the quarterback, and it is something that may deter the Jets from signing him. Michael Lombardi said on The Pat McAfee Show that the Packers want a 1st-round pick for Rodgers.

But that's not all they want for the Super Bowl XLV champion. Lombardi said that the Packers are looking for another pick, in addition to the 1st, if Rodgers decides to play in 2024, as there's the possibility of him retiring at the end of the 2023 season.