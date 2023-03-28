The Green Bay Packers are moving on from Aaron Rodgers. According to multiple reports, they are asking for at least one 1st-round pick for the quarterback, but now they have reconsidered their trade demands.

Packers change their trade demands for Aaron Rodgers

According to reports, the Packers were looking for a 1st-round pick for the quarterback. However, they could be reconsidering their trade demands in order to make it happen sooner.

Even though the team's front office thinks Rodgers is worth a 1st-round pick, they have changed their mind on that thought. General manager Brian Gutekunst told media today in Phoenix that they don't necessarily need that in order to trade him, per Tom Pelissero.

Gutekunst added that they are not rushing into anything as they want to really think this through. He didn't close the door on Rodgers staying at Green Bay, but he knows it could be hard to make him feel comfortable after he revealed his intentions of playing for the Jets.