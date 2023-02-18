Following their second Super Bowl win in four years, the coaching staff of the Chiefs just suffered a major loss.

The Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years and this could definitely be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. Kansas City had another extraordinary season with a 14-3 record and, during the playoffs, they eliminated the Jaguars and the Bengals. Then, Patrick Mahomes had another remarkable comeback ready in the big game at Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages in the Super Bowl to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs were down 24-14 at halftime but, as it happened three years ago in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, they erased a double-digit deficit to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.

However, in a huge hit for the franchise, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just lost a key member who was crucial for their success. Check out all the details about this major coaching change.

Eric Bieniemy leaves the Chiefs to sign with the Washington Commanders

As an offensive coordinator with the Chiefs since 2018, Eric Bieniemy has been a key piece for the success of the team. He was practically the most trusted man by head coach Andy Reid and Bieniemy developed the most powerful offense that the NFL has seen in decades.

Now, after many years searching for a big opportunity thanks to a great run with the Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy is ready to make a huge change. The Washington Commanders officially announced they've reached and agreement with Bieniemy for him to be an assistant coach and the offensive coordinator for the team.

At the moment, Eric Bieniemy won't be the head coach of a NFL team. Rather, he would assume the offensive coordinator role in Ron Rivera's staff. Many experts believe he didn't recieve a chance to lead a franchise, because the play calling with the Chiefs passed inevitably through Andy Reid.

Of course, many people wonder why Eric Bieniemy would leave all the success with the Kansas City Chiefs for the same position in a struggling team like Washington. All the information points out that Bieniemy would get a major increase in his salary as the best coordinator available in the NFL.

If Eric Bieniemy revamps the Washington Commanders' offense, sooner than later the head coaching offer would come. The main reason would be the total independence in the play calling setting himself apart from Andy Reid's system. It seems that the 53-year old coach believed the opportunity won't come if he stayed with the Kansas City Chiefs.