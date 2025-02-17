The sudden elimination of the Pittsburgh Steelers last season started to raise questions, mainly about whether the quarterback position was well occupied by Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Because of this, many began to link Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence as a potential option to join Mike Tomlin‘s team.

No matter how tempting the offer to join the Steelers may sound, it was Lawrence himself who refuted any speculation about a potential trade to Pittsburgh, stating that he aims to take Jacksonville far this season.

“That’s funny. You know, I didn’t really see anything. My agent texted me and … said, ‘Hey, this is a report that is out there. I don’t think there’s anything to it, but I’ll check into it,'” Lawrence stated on Up & Adams Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So I saw it, and it’s funny though. Like, when he sent it to me, I was like, I wouldn’t say your heart drops, but you’re kind of like, what? And then I’m thinking about how I can’t even get — I have a no-trade clause in my contract, so I would know about it if I was getting traded, or if that was something that was gonna happen, you know, I’d have to be on board with it. Which I’m not.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Advertisement

“I’m happy here in Jacksonville. I plan on, you know, we want to win a Super Bowl here, and I think we can do that. And I don’t want to leave Jacksonville. So I’m happy here, obviously not going to Pittsburgh,” he concluded.

Advertisement

see also Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes important injury update ahead of 2025 NFL season

Liam Coen clarified that Lawrence was his number 1 choice

As the rumor of Trevor Lawrence’s arrival in Pittsburgh grew, head coach Liam Coen, along with his OC Grant Udinski, made sure to inform the quarterback that he would be their primary weapon for the upcoming season with the Jaguars.

Advertisement

“Liam texted me, actually, I guess the day after it came out, and Liam said, ‘Shouldn’t even have to say this, but that’s not coming from us.'” Lawrence stated. “I was like, Yeah, I figured. So we’re all good. He didn’t even have to send that. There was no doubt on my side.“

With his starting position confirmed in Jacksonville, Lawrence made sure to state that he will not be leaving the franchise: “Like I said, we love Jacksonville. This is home for us, and there’s a lot more on the football side that, you know, we’ve yet to accomplish here, and I’m excited about what we’re building. The future is very bright, and I want to be the guy here for a long time.“

Advertisement