Arch Manning’s Texas hoping to land key recruit, in battle with reigning Ohio State

Arch Manning is both the present and future of the Texas Longhorns, and there’s no limit to how far the program in Austin will go to support its quarterback in his pursuit of glory. To protect him on the field, the Longhorns are locked in a fierce recruiting battle with several top programs, including current National Champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, for a highly coveted prospect.

The Texas Longhorns‘ 2025 recruit class is ranked on first place in the country, with a 94.14 grade per On3 Sports. And while the school in Austin is gearing up for an exciting season, the program isn’t overlooking the bigger picture.

Looking to build off their great scouting and recruiting resumé, the Longhorns set their sights in a four-star offensive tackle in the 2026 class who could become crucial for Manning’s success, if the quarterback elects to return for his senior year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Offensive tackle Felix Ojo, Texas’ in-state recruit, is being heavily sought after by several schools in college football, and the talented lineman has narrowed his list down to eight programs, with the Longhorns looking like one of the biggest candidates to land him.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns warms-up prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

However, Sarkisian and the University of Texas in Austin cannot get complacent, as Ojo is also interested in other powerhouses in college football, like Ohio State and Georgia. Ojo’s full list includes Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma, as well.

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning, Steve Starkisian retain key staff member in Texas amid NFL interest

It takes a fortress to protect a crown

Although Ojo won’t enter the collegiate level until 2026, the Longhorns are already eyeing the exciting 6’7″, 280-pound offensive tackle from Mansfield, TX, who ranks among the Top-5 OTs in his class.

Advertisement

Ojo could provide a solid buffer for Manning, and there are few things more dangerous than a Manning with time and comfort in the pocket. Manning is the crown’s jewel in Austin, and while it’s unclear whether he’ll stay for his senior year, the Longhorns aren’t passing up the chance to secure a top recruit who could work wonders in front of Arch.

Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key coach stays with the school

After being pursued by several NFL teams and other schools, the Longhorns’ Strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton decided to stay in Austin. Returning to the program ahead of a high-stakes NCAA campaign.